PSX loses 192 points to close at 47,635 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 192.81 points, with a negative change of 0.40 per cent, closing at 47,635.90 points against 47,828.71 points on the last working day.

A total of 384,627,442 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 394,953,689 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.513 billion against Rs13.675 billion the previous day.

As many as 479 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 177 of them recorded gain and 282 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 38,045,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.31, Azgard Nine with a volume of 33,387,500 and price per share of Rs27.72 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 22,053,000 and price per share of Rs48.27.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs82.24 per share, closing at Rs1781.29. Allawasaya Tex was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 39.49, closing at Rs566.11.

Pak Services recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 70 per share, closing at Rs1005 followed by Sapphire Fiber the prices of which declined by Rs59.01 per share, closing at Rs806.