UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 192 Points To Close At 47,635 Points

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

PSX loses 192 points to close at 47,635 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 192.81 points, with a negative change of 0.40 per cent, closing at 47,635.90 points against 47,828.71 points on the last working day.

A total of 384,627,442 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 394,953,689 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.513 billion against Rs13.675 billion the previous day.

As many as 479 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 177 of them recorded gain and 282 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 38,045,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.31, Azgard Nine with a volume of 33,387,500 and price per share of Rs27.72 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 22,053,000 and price per share of Rs48.27.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs82.24 per share, closing at Rs1781.29. Allawasaya Tex was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 39.49, closing at Rs566.11.

Pak Services recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 70 per share, closing at Rs1005 followed by Sapphire Fiber the prices of which declined by Rs59.01 per share, closing at Rs806.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Azgard Nine Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Allawasaya Textile & Weaving Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headqua ..

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protec ..

Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protection Workshop for Dubai sports ..

8 minutes ago
 Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

11 minutes ago
 Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through inj ..

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's locally manufactured EVM better than In ..

Pakistan's locally manufactured EVM better than India; Campaigns to educate vote ..

9 minutes ago
 Climate action protesters continue rallying in Lon ..

Climate action protesters continue rallying in London

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.