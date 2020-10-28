UrduPoint.com
PSX Loses 194 Points To Close At 41,186 Points

Faizan Hashmi 57 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

PSX loses 194 points to close at 41,186 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index lost 194.97 (0.47%), closing at 41,186 points against 41,381 points on the last working day.

A total 368,423,779 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 481,047,352 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.147 billion against Rs18.436 billion previous day.

As many as 415 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 151 of them recorded gain and 246 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 60,250,500 shares and price per share of Rs 22.71, Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 31,266,000 and price per share of Rs13.31 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 26,875,020 and price per share of Rs15.68.

Wyeth Pak Ltd maximum increase of Rs35 per share, closing at Rs950 whereas Mithchells Fruit was runner up with the increase of Rs32.93 per share, closing at Rs 472.06.

Indus Motor Co witnessed maximum decrease of Rs39.21 per share, closing at Rs1206.95 whereas prices of Sapphire Tex decreased by Rs35.89 per share closing at Rs780.12.

