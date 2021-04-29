PSX loses 196 points, closes at 44,863 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 196.01 points, with negative change of 0.44 per cent, closing at 44,863.11 points against 45,059.12 points on the last working day.

A total of 280,677,883 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 305,760,730 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.613 billion against Rs16.161 billion the previous day.

As many as 375 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 137 of them recorded gain and 230 sustained losses whereas the share price of 08 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 43,870,093 shares and price per share of Rs8.81, Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 32,638,000 and price per share of Rs43.48 and Telecard Limited with volume of 19,564,500 and price per share of Rs16.34.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum increase of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs2800 followed by Gatron Ind., share prices of which increased by Rs33.50, closing at Rs509.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs48.33 per share, closing at Rs851.67 whereas Pak Tobacco XD was runner up with the decrease of Rs46.33 per share, closing at Rs1383.67.