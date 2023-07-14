Open Menu

PSX Loses 198 Points

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 08:00 PM

PSX loses 198 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 198.98 points, a negative change of 0.44 percent, closing at 45,067.98 points against 45,266.96 points the previous trading day.

A total of 267,514,280 shares were traded during the day as compared to 489,176,319 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.783 billion against Rs 14.543 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 323 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 98 of them recorded gains and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Telecard Limited with 31,107,092 shares at Rs 8.28 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 20,052,363 shares at Rs.1.29 per share and K-Electric Ltd with 19,448,511 shares at Rs.2.00 per share.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 100.29 per share price, closing at Rs 1,437.52, whereas the runner-up was Pak Tobacco with an Rs 30.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 725.00.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 901.00 per share closing at Rs 22,000.00; followed by Premium Textile with Rs 33.98 decline to close at Rs 475.01.

