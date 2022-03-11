PSX loses 200 points to close at 43,653 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 200.29 points, with a negative change of 0.46 percent, closing at 43,653.33 points against 43,853.62 points on the last working day.

A total of 149,299,823 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 271,905,762 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.265 billion against Rs 7.495 billion the previous day.

As many as 332 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 110 of them recorded gain and 205 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 12,272,167 shares and price per share of Rs22.46, Pak Elektron (R ) with a volume of 11,907,500 and price per share of Rs 1.82 and TPL Corp Ltd with volume of 9,395,500 and price per share of Rs10.06.

Philip Morris Pak witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 49.90 per share, closing at Rs 724.90 whereas the runner up was Systems Limited, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 38.09 to Rs 713.03.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 62.99 closing at Rs 777.01 followed by Sanofi- Blessed Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 34.99 to close at Rs 440.01.