UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 200 Points To Close At 43,653 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PSX loses 200 points to close at 43,653 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 200.29 points, with a negative change of 0.46 percent, closing at 43,653.33 points against 43,853.62 points on the last working day.

A total of 149,299,823 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 271,905,762 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.265 billion against Rs 7.495 billion the previous day.

As many as 332 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 110 of them recorded gain and 205 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 12,272,167 shares and price per share of Rs22.46, Pak Elektron (R ) with a volume of 11,907,500 and price per share of Rs 1.82 and TPL Corp Ltd with volume of 9,395,500 and price per share of Rs10.06.

Philip Morris Pak witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 49.90 per share, closing at Rs 724.90 whereas the runner up was Systems Limited, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 38.09 to Rs 713.03.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 62.99 closing at Rs 777.01 followed by Sanofi- Blessed Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 34.99 to close at Rs 440.01.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pak Elektron Limited TPL Corp Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TPL Properties Limited Systems Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts session on ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts session on "Digital Media Activist" on la ..

30 minutes ago
 On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held in Arts Council of Pakistan K ..

33 minutes ago
 The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Ka ..

35 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

39 minutes ago
 Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investme ..

Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investment climate: Mian Zahid Hussain

50 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>