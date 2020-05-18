PSX loses 203 points to close at 33,804 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 Index closed at 33,804.97 points as compared to 34,008.33 points on the last working day, with negative change of 203.36 points (0.60%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 Index closed at 33,804.97 points as compared to 34,008.33 points on the last working day, with negative change of 203.36 points (0.60%).

A total of 261,966,059 shares were traded compared to the trade 213,284,578 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.279 billion as compared to Rs6.213 billion during last trading day.

As many as 344 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 143 recorded gain and 184 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 22,525,000 shares and price per share of Rs23.77, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 17,952,500 with price per share of Rs3.06 and WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 17,323,000 and price per share of Rs0.94.

The Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs250 per share, closing at Rs7399, Nestle PakistanXD was runner up with the increase of Rs243.75 per share, closing at Rs6933.75.

The Pak Services recorded maximum decrease of Rs72.45 per share, closing at Rs893.64, whereas prices of Sapphire Tex decreased by Rs69.21 per share closing at Rs853.74.