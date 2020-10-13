PSX loses 203 points to close at 40,006 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 40,006.68 points against 40,209.82 points on the last working day, with negative change of 203.14 points (0.51%).

A total 290,136,847 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 377,650,242 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 9.817 billion against Rs12.941 billion previous day.

As many as 403 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 145 of them recorded gain and 241 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 43,886,146 shares and price per share of Rs15.63,TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 28,531,000 and price per share of Rs45.64 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 19,119,000 and price per share of Rs16.29.

Premier Sugar recorded maximum increase of Rs28.48 per share, closing at Rs494.49 whereas Ismail Ind was runner up with the increase of Rs25 per share, closing at Rs404.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs97.75 per share, closing at Rs6400 whereas Bata (Pak) shares decreased by Rs40 per share closing at Rs1600.