UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Loses 203 Points To Close At 40,006 Points

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

PSX loses 203 points to close at 40,006 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 40,006.68 points against 40,209.82 points on the last working day, with negative change of 203.14 points (0.51%).

A total 290,136,847 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 377,650,242 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 9.817 billion against Rs12.941 billion previous day.

As many as 403 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 145 of them recorded gain and 241 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 43,886,146 shares and price per share of Rs15.63,TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 28,531,000 and price per share of Rs45.64 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 19,119,000 and price per share of Rs16.29.

Premier Sugar recorded maximum increase of Rs28.48 per share, closing at Rs494.49 whereas Ismail Ind was runner up with the increase of Rs25 per share, closing at Rs404.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs97.75 per share, closing at Rs6400 whereas Bata (Pak) shares decreased by Rs40 per share closing at Rs1600.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Ismail Industries Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

DoH calls on international community to stand unit ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre highlights leg ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Mercantile Exchange, Kpler to deliver enhanc ..

12 minutes ago

Emirates NBD Asset Management launches signature m ..

12 minutes ago

Expert says US election’s system resilient as fe ..

27 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik urges team management to encourage pl ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.