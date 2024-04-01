PSX loses 208 points

Open Menu

Published April 01, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 208.79 points, a negative change of 0.31 percent, closing at 66,796.32 points against 67,005.11 points the previous trading day.

A total of 238,829,562 shares valuing Rs.8.365 billion were traded during the day as compared to 313,035,305 shares valuing Rs.9.899 billion the last day.

Some 335 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 139 of them recorded gains and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 20 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were PIAC (A) with 39,967,500 shares at Rs.

29.28 per share, Agritech Limited with 31,101,500 shares with Rs.28.33 per share and PTCL with 21,231,631 shares at Rs.16.94 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.75.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,250.00, whereas the runner-up was Hallmark Company Limited with a Rs.34.42 rise in its per share price to Rs.536.47.

Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.95.00 per share closing at Rs.1,405.00, followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs.19.48 decline to close at Rs.2,517.51.

