UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Loses 208 Points To Close At 44,978 Points

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

PSX loses 208 points to close at 44,978 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 208.43 points, with negative change of 0.46 per cent, closing at 44,978.05 points against 45,186.48 points on the last working day.

A total 503,526,595 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 688,037,488 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.970 billion against Rs25.344 billion the previous day.

As many as 387 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 130 of them recorded gain and 234 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Worldcall Telecom with a volume of 73,751,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.43, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 42,170,016 and price per share of Rs159.61 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 38,841,500 and price per share of Rs28.34.

AKD Capital witnessed maximum increase of Rs28.69 per share, closing at Rs411.31 followed by Shezan Inter, share prices of which increased by Rs10, closing at Rs315.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs2750 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the decrease of Rs47.07 per share, closing at Rs814.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses an increase 26 % in remittances ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends signing of agreement b ..

11 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-1 ..

38 seconds ago

Merkel party chief swings ahead in race to be next ..

40 seconds ago

Botswana reports two deaths following Covishield v ..

41 seconds ago

S.Korean president's approval rating falls to 33.4 ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.