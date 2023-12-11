PSX loses 211 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 211.31 points, a negative change of 0.32 percent, closing at 66,012.33 points against 66,223.63 points the previous trading day.

A total of 1,215,932,469 shares valuing Rs.33.423 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,329,550,091 shares valuing Rs.33.377 billion the last day.

Some 386 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 159 of them recorded gains and 224 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 03 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 164,643,140 shares at Rs.

4.49 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 93,320,115 shares at Rs.1.71 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 65,314,000 shares at Rs.4.74 per share.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.101.41 per share price, closing at Rs2,168.82, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 98.27 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,603,50.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 350.00 per share closing at Rs 8,550.00, followed by Rafhan Maize Products Limited with Rs.291.00 decline to close at Rs.10,999.00.