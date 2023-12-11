Open Menu

PSX Loses 211 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PSX loses 211 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 211.31 points, a negative change of 0.32 percent, closing at 66,012.33 points against 66,223.63 points the previous trading day.

A total of 1,215,932,469 shares valuing Rs.33.423 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,329,550,091 shares valuing Rs.33.377 billion the last day.

Some 386 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 159 of them recorded gains and 224 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 03 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 164,643,140 shares at Rs.

4.49 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 93,320,115 shares at Rs.1.71 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 65,314,000 shares at Rs.4.74 per share.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.101.41 per share price, closing at Rs2,168.82, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 98.27 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,603,50.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 350.00 per share closing at Rs 8,550.00, followed by Rafhan Maize Products Limited with Rs.291.00 decline to close at Rs.10,999.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects Indian SC verdict on IIO&JK statu ..

Pakistan rejects Indian SC verdict on IIO&JK status

33 minutes ago
 20th Frontiers of Information Technology conferenc ..

20th Frontiers of Information Technology conference launched on Monday

32 minutes ago
 Energy Minister, Azerbaijan envoy discuss bilatera ..

Energy Minister, Azerbaijan envoy discuss bilateral ties

38 minutes ago
 Youth conference held to mark Human Rights Day

Youth conference held to mark Human Rights Day

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan women team eying to repeat heroics of T20 ..

Pakistan women team eying to repeat heroics of T20I series

1 hour ago
 Rupee sheds 02 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 02 paisa against Dollar

38 minutes ago
The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the ..

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test chal ..

Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test challenge

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Region ..

Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication

4 hours ago
 Markets mixed ahead of US inflation data, Fed deci ..

Markets mixed ahead of US inflation data, Fed decision

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan women look to continue winning ways in OD ..

Pakistan women look to continue winning ways in ODI series

38 minutes ago
 Yen falls 1pc versus dollar as Bank of Japan tight ..

Yen falls 1pc versus dollar as Bank of Japan tightening bets fade

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business