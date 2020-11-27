UrduPoint.com
PSX Loses 223 Points To Close At 40,807 Points

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

PSX loses 223 points to close at 40,807 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Friday witnessed bearish trend and closed at 40,807 points against 41,031 points on the last working day, with negative change of 223.94 points (0.55%).

A total 397,792,982 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 389,193,653 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.160 billion against Rs16.026 billion previous day.

As many as 394 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 195 of them recorded gain and 181 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 53,464,500 shares and price per share of Rs24.84, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 46,018,000 and price per share of Rs58.25 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 23,109,000 and price per share of Rs3.75.

Rafhan MaizaXD recorded maximum increase of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs8600 whereas Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs78.27 per share, closing at Rs2928.27.

Khyber Tobacco witnessed maximum decrease of Rs22.40 per share, closing at Rs413.45 whereas Mari Petroleum shares decreased by Rs21.09 per share closing at Rs1364.05.

