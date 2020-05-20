PSX loses 225.74 points to close at 33,932 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,932.81 points as compared to 34,158.55 points on the last working day, with negative change of 225.74 points (.066%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,932.81 points as compared to 34,158.55 points on the last working day, with negative change of 225.74 points (.066%).

A total of 165,101,285 shares were traded compared to the trade 247,798,639 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.879 billion as compared to Rs10.488 billion during last trading day.

As many as 344 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 120 recorded gain and 212 sustained losses whereas the share price of12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network with a volume of 11,731,500 shares and price per share of Rs10.61, Hascol petrol with a volume of 11,299,000 with price per share of Rs15.07 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 9,494,500 and price per share of Rs26.24.

The Pak TobaccoXD recorded maximum increase of Rs39.50 per share, closing at Rs1639.50, Pak Services was runner up with the increase of Rs39.34 per share, closing at Rs1000.

The Sanofi-Avenrecorded maximum decrease of Rs51.75 per share, closing at Rs967.39, whereas prices of Sapphire Fiber decreased by Rs44.99 per share closing at Rs650.01.