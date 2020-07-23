UrduPoint.com
PSX Loses 226 Points To Close At 37,578 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 37,578.21 points as compared to 37,804.61 points on the last working day, with negative change of 226.4 points (0.6%).

A total 379,281,425 shares were traded compared to the trade 405,508,815 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs14.086 billion as compared to Rs17.805 billion during last trading day.

As many as 403 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which129 recorded gain and 250 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods LtdXR with a volume of 38,126,500 shares and price per share of Rs12.79, Azgard Nine with a volume of 31,223,500 and price per share of Rs15.76 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 23,450,500 and price per share of Rs10.66.

Gatron Inbd recorded maximum increase of Rs40 per share, closing at Rs655 whereas Millat Tractors was runner up with the increase of Rs37.05 per share, closing at Rs825.41.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs81.67 per share, closing at Rs6718.33 whereas prices of Highnoon (Lab) shares decreased by Rs27.48 per share closing at Rs601.08.

