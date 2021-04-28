PSX loses 233 points, closes at 45,059 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 233.75 points, with negative change of 0.52 per cent, closing at 45,059.12 points against 45,292.87 points on the last working day.

A total of 305,760,730 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 366,802,075 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.161 billion against Rs17.327 billion the previous day.

As many as 394 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 156 of them recorded gain and 225 sustained losses whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 29,326,500 shares and price per share of Rs15.31,Azgard Nine with a volume of 25,605,500 and price per share of Rs34.02 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 18,343,808 and price per share of Rs 179.33.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum increase of Rs159.99 per share, closing at Rs2750 followed by Rafhan Maize XD, share prices of which increased by Rs76, closing at Rs9975.

Nestle PakistanXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs75.50 per share, closing at Rs5765 whereas Pak Tobacco XD was runner up with the decrease of Rs69.99 per share, closing at Rs1430.