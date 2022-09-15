PSX loses 239 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 239.73 points, a negative change of 0.57 percent, closing at 41,772.09 against 42,011.82 points on the last working day.

A total of 259,979,526 shares were traded during the day compared to 156,581,804 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.10.111 billion against Rs.6.548 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 341 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,114 of them recorded gain and 206 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TRG Pak Ltd with 27,444,990 shares at Rs.109.52 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 21,632,000 shares at Rs.1.18 per share and TPL Properties with 21,489,368 shares at Rs.18.97 per share.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.20.01 per share price, closing at Rs.1,119.99 whereas the runner up was Siemens Pak with Rs.12.89 rise in per share price to Rs.712.90.

Bhanero Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.97.50 per share closing at Rs.1,202.50 followed by Sapphire Fiber with Rs.78 decline to close at Rs.1,001.