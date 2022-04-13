UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 241 Points To Close At 46,165 Points

April 13, 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 241.76 points, with a negative change of 0.52 percent, closing at 46,165.50 points against 46,407.26 points on the last working day

A total of 474,588,030 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 493,597,955 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.353 billion against Rs13.856 billion on last trading day.

As many as 362 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 114 of them recorded gain and 228 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Flying Cement with a volume of 80,735,500 shares and price per share of Rs9.67, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 42,739,000 and price per share of Rs1.98 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 32,521,000 and price per share of Rs21.18.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs59.50 per share, closing at Rs974.95 whereas the runner up was Al-Ghazi Tractors, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs29.42 to Rs421.75.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs110 closing at Rs5445 followed by Philip Morris Pak, the share price of which declined by Rs21 to close at Rs650.

