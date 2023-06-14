PSX loses 24.27 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) shed 24.2 points on Wednesday, a negative change of 0.06 per cent, closing at 41,514.45 points against 41,538.72 points the previous day.

A total of 179,644,403 shares were traded during the day as compared to 144,168,405 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.3.755 billion against Rs. 4,124 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 317 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 129 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained losses while the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were TPL Properties with 45,794,855 shares at Rs.14.26 per share; Hascol petrol with 22,653,000 shares at Rs .5.71 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 19,076,892 shares at Rs.1.16 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs. 589.00 per share price, closing at Rs. 22,700.00, whereas the runner-up was Colgate Palm XDXB with an Rs. 73.03 rise in its per share price to Rs. 1047.34.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs. 340.00 per share closing at Rs. 6,550.00; followed by Pak Tobacco with Rs.39.90 decline to close at Rs. 610.10.