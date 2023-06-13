UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 244 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) shed 244.21 points on Tuesday, a negative change of 0.58 per cent, closing at 41,538.72 points against 41,782.93 points the previous day.

A total of 144,168,405 shares were traded during the day as compared to 179,118,281 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4,124 billion against Rs. 5.568 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 327 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 91of them recorded gains and 208 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Hascol petrol with 14,363,000 shares at Rs.5.85 per share; TPL Properties with 13,506,846 shares at Rs.13.73 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 12,977,181 shares at Rs.1.17 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.33.29 per share price, closing at Rs.883.29, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris Pak with an Rs.31.99 rise in its per share price to Rs.458.64.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.889.00 per share closing at Rs.22,111.00; followed by Rafhan Maize with Rs.545.00 decline to close at Rs. 8,350.00.

