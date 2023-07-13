Open Menu

PSX Loses 247 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 247.99 points, a negative change of 0.54 percent, closing at 45,266.96 points against 45,514.95 points the previous trading day.

A total of 489,176,319 shares were traded during the day as compared to 450,259,607 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs14.543 billion against Rs 13.139 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 362 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 142 of them recorded gains and 191 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 55,536,051 shares at Rs 1.29 per share; TPL Properties with 42,173,034 shares at Rs.14.28 per share and K-Electric Ltd with 30,446,983 shares at Rs.2.05 per share.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 61.40 per share price, closing at Rs 1,337.23, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile with an Rs 42.91 rise in its per share price to Rs 844.00.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 59.49 per share closing at Rs 1,050.51; followed by Mehmood Textile with Rs 57.75 decline to close at Rs 712.25.

