PSX Loses 25 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PSX loses 25 points

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The pakistan stock exchange on Friday shed 25.46 points, a nominal negative change of 0.05 percent, closing at 48,585.72 points against 48,611.18 points the previous trading day.

A total of 331,132,473 shares were traded during the day as compared to 526,039,924 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 12.500 billion against Rs 19.032 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 337 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 130 of them recorded gains and 184 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 66,505,989 shares at Rs 3.95 per share; Oil and Gas Dev with 27,995,429 shares at Rs.107.66 per share and Pak Refinery with 25,888,166 shares at Rs 18.58 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 150.00 per share price, closing at Rs24,000.00 whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile with an Rs 60.57 rise in its per share price to Rs 894.00.

Al-Abbas Sugar XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 37.90 per share closing at Rs 472.10, followed by Mari Petroleum with Rs 19.16 decline to close at Rs 1,640.01.

More Stories From Business