PSX loses 256 points to close at 45,862 points

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 256 points, a negative change of 0.56 points, closing at 45,862.93 points against 46,119.15 points on the last working day.

A total of 328,008,699 shares, valuing Rs10.509, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 360,805,181 shares worth Rs10.939, the previous day.

As many as 369 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 133 of them recorded gain and 207 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 32,820,000 shares and price per share of Rs2.

33, Telecard LImited with a volume of 20,302,000 and price per share of Rs17.45 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 16,802,000 and price per share of Rs22.24.

Bata (Pak) XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs2050 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber the share prices of which climbed up by Rs49.87 to Rs881.45.

Pak Services witnessed maximum decrease of Rs131.84 closing at Rs1626.06 followed by Siemens Pak, the share price of which declined by Rs33.88 to close at Rs605.07.