PSX loses 257 points to close at 47,429 points

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 257 points, with a negative change of 0.54 percent, closing at 47,429.12 points against 47,686.18 points on the last working day.

A total of 494,532,650 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 563,811,841 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.369 billion against Rs16.332 billion the previous day.

As many as 411 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 133 of them recorded gain and 270 sustained losses whereas the share price of 8 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 55,638,000 shares and price per share of Rs4.06, Hascol petrol with a volume of 39,831,710 and price per share of Rs8.26 and K-Electric Ltd with volume of 29,472,500 and price per share of Rs4.07.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs453 per share, closing at Rs10250. Sanofi-Aventis was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs63.99, closing at Rs964.99.

Unilever Foods recorded a maximum decrease of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs15800 followed by Pak Tobacco, the share prices of which decreased by Rs70 per share, closing at Rs1380.