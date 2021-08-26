UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 272 Points To Close At 47,363 Points

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

PSX loses 272 points to close at 47,363 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 272.63 points, with a negative change of 0.57 per cent, closing at 47,363.27 points against 47,635.90 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 272.63 points, with a negative change of 0.57 per cent, closing at 47,363.27 points against 47,635.90 points on the last working day.

A total of 360,812,365 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 384,627,442 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.741 billion against Rs11.513 billion the previous day.

As many as 483 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 118 of them recorded gain and 350 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 28,766,160 shares and price per share of Rs7.43, Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 25,109,000 and price per share of Rs46.72 and Kohinoor Spinning with volume of 21,684,000 and price per share of Rs5.40.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs440 per share, closing at Rs18000. Pak Services was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 70.00, closing at Rs1075.00.

Nestle Pakistan XD recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 50 per share, closing at Rs5650 followed by Rafhan Maize the prices of which declined by Rs50 per share, closing at Rs9950.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Services Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

3 minutes ago
 Emirati women exemplary role models for women worl ..

Emirati women exemplary role models for women worldwide: Khawla Al Suwaidi

7 minutes ago
 65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

22 minutes ago
 Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendl ..

Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendly ties: Mian Zahid Hussain

24 minutes ago
 ORIC holds workshop on 'Intellectual Property Prot ..

ORIC holds workshop on 'Intellectual Property Protection in Academia' at UVAS

27 minutes ago
 159 Bajour police personnel promoted

159 Bajour police personnel promoted

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.