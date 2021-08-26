PSX loses 272 points to close at 47,363 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 272.63 points, with a negative change of 0.57 per cent, closing at 47,363.27 points against 47,635.90 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 272.63 points, with a negative change of 0.57 per cent, closing at 47,363.27 points against 47,635.90 points on the last working day.

A total of 360,812,365 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 384,627,442 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.741 billion against Rs11.513 billion the previous day.

As many as 483 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 118 of them recorded gain and 350 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 28,766,160 shares and price per share of Rs7.43, Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 25,109,000 and price per share of Rs46.72 and Kohinoor Spinning with volume of 21,684,000 and price per share of Rs5.40.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs440 per share, closing at Rs18000. Pak Services was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 70.00, closing at Rs1075.00.

Nestle Pakistan XD recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 50 per share, closing at Rs5650 followed by Rafhan Maize the prices of which declined by Rs50 per share, closing at Rs9950.