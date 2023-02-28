UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 273 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PSX loses 273 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 273.76 points, a negative change of 0.67 per cent, closing at 40,510.37 points against 40,784.13 points the previous day.

A total of 126,319,112 shares were traded during the day as compared to 158,084,396 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.5.648 billion against Rs.5.718 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 82 of them recorded gains and 234 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 18,527,406 shares at Rs.1.29 per share; Oil and Gas Dev. with 5,333,028 shares at Rs.82.62 per share, and TPL Properties with 4,479,369 shares at Rs.14.93 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.1,542.50 per share price, closing at Rs.22,500.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services with an Rs.130.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.2,095.00.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.288.00 per share closing at Rs. 8,700.00; followed by Sapphire Tex. with Rs.78.46 decline to close at Rs.1,006.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Gas Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Services Limited TPL Properties Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

20 minutes ago
 MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political ..

MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political participation

20 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards 26 UAE students

20 minutes ago
 SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about mon ..

SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about monetary policy

49 minutes ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Value ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Values, & Expected Behavior’

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.