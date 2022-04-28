PSX loses 283 points to close at 45,249 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 283.89 points, with negative change of 0.62 percent, closing at 45,249.41 points against 45,533.30 points on the last working day

A total of 325,466,550 shares, valuing Rs 9.290 billion, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 223,822,755 shares worth Rs 5.583 billion the previous day.

As many as 340 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 93 of them recorded gain and 233 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 37,497,000 and price per share of Rs 1.68, Cnergyico PK with a volume of 34,661,433 and price per share of Rs 6.35 and Hum NetworkXD with volume of 27,431,000 and price per share of Rs 7.62.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 74.99 per share, closing at Rs 5,875 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs65.90 to Rs 1,059.50.

Pak TobaccoXD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs51.99, closing at Rs998.01 followed by Rafhan MaizeXD, the share price of which declined by Rs50 to close at Rs 11,600.