UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 283 Points To Close At 47,828 Points

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

PSX loses 283 points to close at 47,828 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 283.50 points, with a negative change of 0.59 per cent, closing at 47,828.71 points against 48,112.21points on the last working day.

A total of 394,953,689 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 397,696,788 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.675 billion against Rs14.855 billion the previous day.

As many as 483 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 171 of them recorded gain and 297 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 43,692,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.34, Telecard Limited with a volume of 30,990,500 and price per share of Rs17.33 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 25,683,500 and price per share of Rs47.64.

Pak Services witnessed maximum increase of Rs75 per share, closing at Rs1075. Philip Morris Pak was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 44.99, closing at Rs974.99.

Sapphire Fiber recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 34.99 per share, closing at Rs865.01 followed by Pak TobaccoXD the prices of which declined by Rs 27.51 per share, closing at Rs1186.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Telecard Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

8 minutes ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

12 minutes ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

22 minutes ago
 Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tue ..

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Head Russian Delegation at 76th UNGA Ses ..

Lavrov to Head Russian Delegation at 76th UNGA Session - Presidential Decree

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.