PSX loses 283 points to close at 47,828 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 283.50 points, with a negative change of 0.59 per cent, closing at 47,828.71 points against 48,112.21points on the last working day.

A total of 394,953,689 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 397,696,788 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.675 billion against Rs14.855 billion the previous day.

As many as 483 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 171 of them recorded gain and 297 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 43,692,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.34, Telecard Limited with a volume of 30,990,500 and price per share of Rs17.33 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 25,683,500 and price per share of Rs47.64.

Pak Services witnessed maximum increase of Rs75 per share, closing at Rs1075. Philip Morris Pak was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 44.99, closing at Rs974.99.

Sapphire Fiber recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 34.99 per share, closing at Rs865.01 followed by Pak TobaccoXD the prices of which declined by Rs 27.51 per share, closing at Rs1186.