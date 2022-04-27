UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 284 Points To Close At 45,533 Points

Published April 27, 2022

PSX loses 284 points to close at 45,533 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 284.38 points, with negative change of 0.62 percent, closing at 45,533.30 points against 45,817.68 points on the last working day

A total of 223,822,755 shares, valuing Rs 5.583 billion, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 210,202,385 shares worth Rs 6.226 billion the previous day.

As many as 331 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 116 of them recorded gain and 186 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyco Pk with a volume of 63,683,022 and price per share of Rs 6.79, Pak Refinery with a volume of 26,165,000 and price per share of Rs 17.17 and G3 Technologies with volume of 11,275,500 and price per share of Rs 11.69.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 67.89 per share, closing at Rs 1,537.89 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs45.15 to Rs 1,185.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs49.98, closing at Rs5,800.01 followed by Shield Corp, the share price of which declined by Rs16.84 to close at Rs 266.50.

