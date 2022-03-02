PSX loses 289 points to close at 44,514 points

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 289.46 points, with negative change of 0.65 percent, closing at 44,514.12 points against 44,803.58 points on the last working day.

A total of 235,034,499 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 309,346,610 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.346 billion against Rs10.448 billion the previous day.

As many as 354 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 114 of them recorded gain and 215 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 21,922,806 shares and price per share of Rs78.72, Telecard Limited with a volume of 15,118,539 and price per share of Rs 14.66 and Hum Network with volume of 12,761,275 and price per share of Rs7.41.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs245 per share, closing at Rs5745 whereas the runner up was Rafhan Maize, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs175 to Rs11,300.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs79.27 closing at Rs 978.93 followed by Faisal Spinning, the share price of which declined by Rs32.52 to close at Rs457.38.

>