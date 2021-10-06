UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 293 Points, Closing At 44,373 Points

Wed 06th October 2021

PSX loses 293 points, closing at 44,373 points

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 293.34 points, with a negative change of 0.66 per cent, closing at 44,373.23 points against 44,666.57 points on the last working day.

A total of 252,760,895 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 334,689,707 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs10.082 billion against Rs13.540 billion the previous day.

As many as 554 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 109 of them recorded gain and 423 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 25,715,446 shares and price per share of Rs31.88, Telecard Limited with a volume of 20,151,500 and price per share of Rs18.60 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 16,830,000 and price per share of Rs2.69.

Mari Petroleum witnessed a maximum increase of Rs68.61 per share, closing at Rs1749.97. Gatron Ind was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs32.62, closing at Rs467.62.

Rafhan Maize recorded a maximum decrease of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs10,800 followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd, the prices of which declined by Rs 48.37 per share, closing at Rs1486.63.

