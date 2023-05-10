PSX loses 298.86 points

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 298.86 points on Wednesday, showing a negative change of 0.72 per cent, closing at 41,074.95 points against 41,373.81 points the previous day.

A total of 99,182,930 shares were traded during the day as compared to 203,054,036 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.330 billion against Rs 5.847 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 324 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 101 of them recorded gains and 203 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 14,290,890 shares at Rs 1.14 per share, TPL Properties with 6,184,982 shares at Rs 12.57 per share, and Bank Al-Falah with 4,05,757 shares at Rs 30.01 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 23.28 per share price, closing at Rs 5800.00, whereas the runner-up was Thal Ind Crop. with a Rs 14.63 rise in its per share price to Rs 298.99.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 75.70 per share closing at Rs 934.30, followed by Bhanero Tex. with a Rs 69.23 decline to close at Rs 1130.77.

