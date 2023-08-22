Open Menu

PSX Loses 30 Points

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PSX loses 30 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday shed 30.06 points, a slight negative change of 0.06 per cent, closing at 47,417.90 points against 47,447.96 points the previous trading day.

A total of 185,753,898 shares were traded during the day as compared to 211,230,785 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.223 billion against Rs 7.076 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 316 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 141 of them recorded gains and 152 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 25,867,346 shares at Rs 1.29 per share; Nishat Power with 16,043,161 shares at Rs.23.55 per share and Oil and Gas Dev with 13,626,842 shares at Rs.99.51 per share.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 49.00 per share price, closing at Rs 999.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum with an Rs 23.93 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,627.16.

Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 29.00 per share closing at Rs 693.00; followed by Excide (Pak) XD with Rs 20.50 decline to close at Rs 347.68.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Gas Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Mari Petroleum Company Limited Nishat Power Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Rupee sheds Rs 1.87 against US Dollar

Rupee sheds Rs 1.87 against US Dollar

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs intercepts two attempts to smuggle 1 ..

Dubai Customs intercepts two attempts to smuggle 171,600 pills

22 minutes ago
 ERC reviews restoration, maintenance progress acro ..

ERC reviews restoration, maintenance progress across 40 schools in Syria

37 minutes ago
 OrionAST establishes regional HQ at Dubai Silicon ..

OrionAST establishes regional HQ at Dubai Silicon Oasis

52 minutes ago
 AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orienta ..

AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orientation

1 hour ago
 COP28 announces innovative thematic programme to p ..

COP28 announces innovative thematic programme to progress action on its goals

1 hour ago
100 days until ADFW 2023 featuring leadership of 3 ..

100 days until ADFW 2023 featuring leadership of 3500+ top global financial firm ..

1 hour ago
 BISE Multan announces SSC Part I 2023 exams result ..

BISE Multan announces SSC Part I 2023 exams results

2 hours ago
 ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summe ..

ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summer school

2 hours ago
 Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, ..

Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, check now

2 hours ago
 BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check out now

2 hours ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business