PSX loses 30 points to close at 46,644 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed a slight bearish trend, losing 30.48 points, with negative change of 0.07 percent, closing at 46,644.29 points against 46,674.77 points on the last working day.

A total 1,011,910,450 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 664,033,819 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs27.298 billion against Rs28.379 billion previous day.

As many as 412 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 173 of them recorded gain and 223 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 370,396,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.26, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 106,876,000 and price per share of Rs4.45 and Telecard Limited with a volume of 41,703,500 and price per share of Rs5.89.

Lucky Cement witnessed maximum increase of Rs25.11 per share, closing at Rs767.24 while Pak Tobacco shares increased by Rs24 per share closing at Rs1599.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs327.43 per share, closing at Rs10200 whereas Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs37.24 per share, closing at Rs1654.92.