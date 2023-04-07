Close
PSX Loses 301.24 Points, Closing At 40,049.65 Points

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 08:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 301.24 points on Friday, showing a negative change of 0.75 percent, closing at 40,049.65 points against 40,350.89 points the previous day.

A total of 135,135,452 shares were traded during the day as compared to 171,360,309 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.201 billion against Rs 5.130 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 335 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 113 of them recorded gains and 197 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were JS Bank Ltd. with 26,211,000 shares at Rs 4.09 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 13,117,542 shares at Rs 1.18 per share, and Silk Bank Ltd. with 10,156,000 shares at Rs 1.03 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 27.88 per share price, closing at Rs 1017.88, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services with a Rs 10.47 rise in its per share price to Rs 897.61.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 126.87 per share closing at Rs 5071.33, followed by Siemens Pak with a Rs 40.00 decline to close at Rs 560.00.

