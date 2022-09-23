PSX loses 307 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 307.74 points on Friday, a negative change of 0.75 percent, closing at 40,620.2 against 40,927.95 points on the last working day.

A total of 165,291,388 shares were traded during the day compared to 190,091,596 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.6.873 billion against Rs.

6.322 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 314 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,106 of them recorded gain and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 29,827,000 shares at Rs.6.5 per share TRG Pak Ltd with 23,899,524 at Rs.118.05 and K-Electric Ltd with 11,857,000 at Rs2.85 per share.