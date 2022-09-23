UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 307 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PSX loses 307 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 307.74 points on Friday, a negative change of 0.75 percent, closing at 40,620.2 against 40,927.95 points on the last working day.

A total of 165,291,388 shares were traded during the day compared to 190,091,596 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.6.873 billion against Rs.

6.322 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 314 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,106 of them recorded gain and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 29,827,000 shares at Rs.6.5 per share TRG Pak Ltd with 23,899,524 at Rs.118.05 and K-Electric Ltd with 11,857,000 at Rs2.85 per share.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Billion

Recent Stories

With the Power of All Day Clarity realme 9 4G Deli ..

With the Power of All Day Clarity realme 9 4G Delivers Superior Photographic Res ..

16 minutes ago
 We got our hands on the new HUAWEI nova Y70 and th ..

We got our hands on the new HUAWEI nova Y70 and this is why we think it is a bea ..

20 minutes ago
 US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in ..

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in coping with devastating floods

1 hour ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engag ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engaged

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

2 hours ago
 OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US ..

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Af ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.