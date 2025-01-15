Open Menu

PSX Loses 308 Points

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) shed 308.46 points on Wednesday, a negative change of 0.27 percent, closing at 114,495.71 points as compared to 114,804.17 points on the last trading day.

A total of 659,431,269 shares were traded during the day as compared to 589,463,320 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs39.640 billion against Rs. 32.584 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 455 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 176 of them recorded gains and 225 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 68,666,714 shares at Rs 1.

80 per share, Pak Refinery with 56,858,715 shares at Rs.43.49 per share and Cnergyico PK with 43,218,561 shares at Rs.7.06 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 120.49 per share closing at Rs 2,850.13 whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 62.94 rise in its share price to close at Rs.9,080.33.

Services Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.111.56 per share price, closing at Rs 1,437.44, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 56.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.733.76.

