PSX loses 310 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 310.21 points, a negative change of 0.32 percent, closing at 95,546.46 points as compared to 95,856.67 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 310.21 points, a negative change of 0.32 percent, closing at 95,546.46 points as compared to 95,856.67 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,138,411,946 shares were traded during the day as compared to 830,931,008 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 37.481 billion against Rs. 30.019 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 456 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 156 of them recorded gains and 251 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 49 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 174,389,145 shares at Rs 5.22 per share, Hascol Petrol with 63,973,243 shares at Rs 11.26 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 62,996,737 shares at Rs.9.98 per share.

Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.101.90 per share price, closing at Rs 1,480.88, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 91.17 rise in its per share price to Rs 6,691.17.

Pakistan Services Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 44.72 per share closing at Rs 802.67 followed by Services Industries Limited with Rs 39.48 decline to close at Rs 1,179.99.