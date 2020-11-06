PSX loses 339 points to close at 40,731points

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:23 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 40,731points against 41,071 points on the last working day, with negative change of 339.69 points (0.83%).

A total 350,438,388 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 356,655,181shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.518 billion against Rs11.708 billion previous day.

As many as 390 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 132 of them recorded gain and 237 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 49,035,000 shares and price per share of Rs23.31, Power Cement with volume of 43,609,500 and price per share Rs 10.19 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 31,302,500 and price per share of Rs 50.25.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs73.89 per share, closing at Rs2849.90 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs61.87 per share, closing at Rs911.88.

Island witnessed maximum decrease of Rs86.67 per share, closing at Rs 1068.95 whereas Nestle Pakistan XD shares decreased by Rs50.01 per share closing atRs6299.99

