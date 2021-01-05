UrduPoint.com
PSX Loses 36 Points To Close At 44,650 Points

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

PSX loses 36 points to close at 44,650 points

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 36.03 points, with negative change of 0.08 percent, closing at 44,650.43 points against 44,686.46 points on the last working day.

A total 582,367,875 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 540,830,379 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs24.235 billion against Rs26.661 billion previous day.

As many as 409 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 221 of them recorded gain and 179 sustained losses whereas the share price of 9 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network with a volume of 68,807,000 shares and price per share of Rs5.78, Pak Refinery with a volume of 58,179,000 and price per share of Rs22.70 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 31,051,500 and price per share of Rs183.74.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs44 per share, closing at Rs3024 whereas Gillettee PakXR was runner up with the increase of Rs27.30 per share, closing at Rs417.86.

Indus Dyeing witnessed maximum decrease of Rs31.99 per share, closing at Rs500.01 while Gatron Ind. shares decreased by Rs30 per share closing at Rs590.

