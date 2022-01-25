UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 36 Points To Close At 44,887 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PSX loses 36 points to close at 44,887 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 36.14 points, with slight negative change of 0.08 percent, closing at 44,887.77 points against 44,923.91 points on the last working day.

A total of 207,040,796 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 160,210,673 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs8.115 billion against Rs5.742 billion the previous day As many as 333 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 148 of them recorded gain and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Waves Singer with a volume of 20,025,500 shares and price per share of Rs15.50, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 11,114,882 and price per share of Rs77.14 and Treet Corp with volume of 9,380,000 and price per share of Rs38.91.

Lucky Cement witnessed a maximum increase of Rs19.71 per share, closing at Rs684.93 whereas the runner up was Indus Motor Co the share prices of which climbed up by Rs12.82 to Rs1308.13.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs126 closing at Rs2294.01 followed by Sapphire Fiber, the share price of which declined by Rs70.20 to close at Rs865.80.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Indus Motor Company Limited Treet Corporation Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Billion

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

7 minutes ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

24 minutes ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

50 minutes ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

50 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

50 minutes ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.