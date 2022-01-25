PSX loses 36 points to close at 44,887 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 36.14 points, with slight negative change of 0.08 percent, closing at 44,887.77 points against 44,923.91 points on the last working day.

A total of 207,040,796 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 160,210,673 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs8.115 billion against Rs5.742 billion the previous day As many as 333 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 148 of them recorded gain and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Waves Singer with a volume of 20,025,500 shares and price per share of Rs15.50, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 11,114,882 and price per share of Rs77.14 and Treet Corp with volume of 9,380,000 and price per share of Rs38.91.

Lucky Cement witnessed a maximum increase of Rs19.71 per share, closing at Rs684.93 whereas the runner up was Indus Motor Co the share prices of which climbed up by Rs12.82 to Rs1308.13.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs126 closing at Rs2294.01 followed by Sapphire Fiber, the share price of which declined by Rs70.20 to close at Rs865.80.