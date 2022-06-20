UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 363 Points, Closing At 41,776 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PSX loses 363 points, closing at 41,776 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 363 points, a negative change of 0.86 percent, closing at 41,776.98 points against 42,140.76 points on the last working day.

A total of 162,112,379 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 282,931,441 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.910 billion against Rs 9.059 billion on last trading day.

As many as 318 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 87 of them recorded gain and 220 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 19,495,500 shares and price per share of Rs 19.75, WorldCall Telecom with volume of 15,351,000 and price per share of Rs 1.41 and Pak Refinery with volume of 11,823,839 and price per share of Rs 17.69.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 459.67 per share, closing at Rs 10,359.67 whereas the runner up Allawasaya Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 73.78 to Rs 1,320.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 150 per share closing at Rs 25,650 followed by Indus Motor Co, the share price of which declined by Rs 38.37 to close at Rs 1,148.22.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Indus Motor Company Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TPL Properties Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Allawasaya Textile & Weaving Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unco ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unconditional apology"

26 minutes ago
 Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

58 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

2 hours ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

3 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.