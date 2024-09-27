Open Menu

PSX Loses 365 More Points

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 07:10 PM

PSX loses 365 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bearish trend on Friday, losing 365.83 points, a negative change of 0.45 percent, closing at 81,292.13 points against 81,657.97 points on the last working day.

A total of 339,323,128 shares were traded during the day as compared to 423,942,319 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 12.893 billion against Rs.17.671 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 439 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 129 of them recorded gains and 234 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 76 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 50,666,137 shares at Rs 3.67 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 32,405,823 shares at Rs 1.20 per share and Hub Power Company XD with 16,264,755 shares at Rs 123.77 per share.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 102.70 per share price, closing at Rs 1,129.99, whereas the runner-up was RafhanMaize Products Company Limited with Rs 92.46 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,346.75.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 40.23 per share closing at Rs 1,217.39 followed by Premium Textile Mills Limited with Rs 29.00 decline to close at Rs 260.99.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Hub Market Textile Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited K-Electric Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Premium Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

3 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

32 minutes ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

2 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

2 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

2 hours ago
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

7 hours ago
 PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business