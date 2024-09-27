PSX Loses 365 More Points
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bearish trend on Friday, losing 365.83 points, a negative change of 0.45 percent, closing at 81,292.13 points against 81,657.97 points on the last working day.
A total of 339,323,128 shares were traded during the day as compared to 423,942,319 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 12.893 billion against Rs.17.671 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 439 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 129 of them recorded gains and 234 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 76 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 50,666,137 shares at Rs 3.67 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 32,405,823 shares at Rs 1.20 per share and Hub Power Company XD with 16,264,755 shares at Rs 123.77 per share.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 102.70 per share price, closing at Rs 1,129.99, whereas the runner-up was RafhanMaize Products Company Limited with Rs 92.46 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,346.75.
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 40.23 per share closing at Rs 1,217.39 followed by Premium Textile Mills Limited with Rs 29.00 decline to close at Rs 260.99.
