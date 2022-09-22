UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 37 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PSX loses 37 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 37.63 points on Thursday, a negative change of 0.09 percent, closing at 40,927.95 against 40,965.58 points on the last working day.

A total of 190,091,596 shares were traded during the day compared to 170,416,593 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.6.322 billion against Rs. 4.827 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,106 of them recorded gain and 203 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 19,954,000 shares at Rs.1.14 per share, Cnergyico PK with 18,598,006 shares at Rs.4.86 per share and TRG Pak Ltd with 17,567,887 shares at Rs.119.72 per share.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.79 per share price, closing at Rs.1,229 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber with Rs.71.93 rise in per share price to Rs.1,228.50.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.595 per share closing at Rs.9,055 followed by Hallmark Company with Rs.13.50 decline to close at Rs.166.50.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Hav ..

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Haveli landline number

4 minutes ago
 Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PC ..

Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PCB Pathway Programme

19 minutes ago
 PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood aff ..

PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood affectees

45 minutes ago
 Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

2 hours ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.