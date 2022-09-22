PSX loses 37 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 37.63 points on Thursday, a negative change of 0.09 percent, closing at 40,927.95 against 40,965.58 points on the last working day.

A total of 190,091,596 shares were traded during the day compared to 170,416,593 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.6.322 billion against Rs. 4.827 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,106 of them recorded gain and 203 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 19,954,000 shares at Rs.1.14 per share, Cnergyico PK with 18,598,006 shares at Rs.4.86 per share and TRG Pak Ltd with 17,567,887 shares at Rs.119.72 per share.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.79 per share price, closing at Rs.1,229 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber with Rs.71.93 rise in per share price to Rs.1,228.50.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.595 per share closing at Rs.9,055 followed by Hallmark Company with Rs.13.50 decline to close at Rs.166.50.