PSX loses 388 points to close at 42,878 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 388.62 points, with a negative change of 0.90 percent, closing at 42,878.35 points against 43,266.97 points on the last working day.

A total of 226,106,524 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 236,881,385 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.120 billion against Rs3.127 billion the previous day.

As many as 343 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 102 of them recorded gain and 223 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Corp Ltd with a volume of 17,359,500 shares and price per share of Rs10.46, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 17,186,476 and price per share of Rs 23.64 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 16,902,500 and price per share of Rs 15.83.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs11,999 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 56.76 to Rs 880.01.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs140 closing at Rs 5400 followed by Bata (Pak) XD, the share price of which declined by Rs57.51 to close at Rs2092.49.