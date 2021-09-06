UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 38.95 Points To Close At 46,918 Points

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

PSX loses 38.95 points to close at 46,918 points

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 38.95 points on Monday, with a negative change of 0.08 per cent, closing at 46,918.52 points against 46,957.47 points on the last working day.

A total of 417,852,908 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 464,978,937 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.025 billion against Rs12.229 billion the previous day.

As many as 382 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 164 of them recorded gain and 203 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Crop Ltd with a volume of 59,671,000 shares and price per share of Rs24.60, Services Fab (R) with a volume of 35,742,000 and price per share of Rs4.21 and Telecard Limited with volume of 31,014,500 and price per share of Rs21.83.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs780 per share, closing at Rs11280. Allawasaya Tex was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs70.43, closing at Rs1009.60Gatron Ind. recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 41.68 per share, closing at Rs516.22 followed by Dynea Pakistan, the prices of which declined by Rs18.89 per share, closing at Rs279.86.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top TPL Corp Limited Dynea Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Telecard Limited Allawasaya Textile & Weaving Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Thirteen Balochistan CCA U19 squads for 50-over to ..

Thirteen Balochistan CCA U19 squads for 50-over tournament named

26 minutes ago
 The Spirit of Defense Day

The Spirit of Defense Day

28 minutes ago
 6Th September: When It Became Clear That Pakistan ..

6Th September: When It Became Clear That Pakistan Is Invincible

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Defence Day: A Tale Of Courage

Pakistan’s Defence Day: A Tale Of Courage

28 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber discusses commercial cooperation wit ..

Ajman Chamber discusses commercial cooperation with India

38 minutes ago
 OPPO Celebrates the Unsung Heroes of Pakistan Thro ..

OPPO Celebrates the Unsung Heroes of Pakistan Through OPPO Reno6 Lens

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.