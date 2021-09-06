PSX loses 38.95 points to close at 46,918 points

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 38.95 points on Monday, with a negative change of 0.08 per cent, closing at 46,918.52 points against 46,957.47 points on the last working day.

A total of 417,852,908 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 464,978,937 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.025 billion against Rs12.229 billion the previous day.

As many as 382 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 164 of them recorded gain and 203 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Crop Ltd with a volume of 59,671,000 shares and price per share of Rs24.60, Services Fab (R) with a volume of 35,742,000 and price per share of Rs4.21 and Telecard Limited with volume of 31,014,500 and price per share of Rs21.83.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs780 per share, closing at Rs11280. Allawasaya Tex was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs70.43, closing at Rs1009.60Gatron Ind. recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 41.68 per share, closing at Rs516.22 followed by Dynea Pakistan, the prices of which declined by Rs18.89 per share, closing at Rs279.86.