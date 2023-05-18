PSX loses 391.58 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) declined by 391.58 points on Thursday, showing a negative change of 0.94 per cent, closing at 41,442.08 points against 41,833.66 points the previous day.

A total of 101,318,549 shares were traded during the day as compared to 125,528,650 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.000 billion against Rs 3.540 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 301 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 82 of them recorded gains and 119 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 9,891,579 shares at Rs 1.12 per share, Pak Refinery with 7,526,334 shares at Rs 13.96 per share, and Cnergyico PK with 6,661,810 shares at Rs 3.43 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 300.00 per share price, closing at Rs 6250.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 58.92 rise in its per share price to Rs 1131.00.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 50.00 per share closing at Rs 1625.00, followed by Indus Motor Co. with a Rs 13.75 decline to close at Rs 930.11.