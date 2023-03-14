PSX loses 40 points

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 40.42 points, a slight negative change of 0.10 per cent, closing at 41,816.43 points against 41,856.85 points the previous day.

A total of 185,250,764 shares were traded during the day as compared to 289,274,485 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.743 billion against Rs 10.268 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 319 companies transacted their shares in the stock market;113 of them recorded gains and 184 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Hascol petrol with 26,653,000 shares at Rs 6.35 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 13,129,518 shares at Rs 1.27 per share and Ghani Glo Hol with 13,078,198 shares at Rs 11.78 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 124.81 per share price, closing at Rs 1,860.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Tex with a Rs 37.91 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,237.90.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 60.00 per share closing at Rs 5,295.00; followed by Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 58.30 decline to close at Rs 1,037.55.

