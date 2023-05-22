UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 404.12 Points

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 08:25 PM

PSX loses 404.12 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 404.12 points on Monday, showing a negative change of 0.97 per cent, closing at 41,195.07 points against 41,599.19 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) declined by 404.12 points on Monday, showing a negative change of 0.97 per cent, closing at 41,195.07 points against 41,599.19 points the previous day.

A total of 97,765,956 shares were traded during the day as compared to 120,373,905 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 2.879 billion against Rs 3.277 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 308 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 73 of them recorded gains and 210 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 11,452,654 shares at Rs 1.12 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 9,585,761 shares at Rs 1.82 per share, and Air Link Commun with 5,197,500 shares at Rs 22.30 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 170.42 per share price, closing at Rs 6586.67, whereas the runner-up was Zil Ltd with a Rs 22.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 338.00.

Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 51.49 per share closing at Rs 658.51, followed by Pak Service with a Rs 29.90 decline to close at Rs 860.10.

