UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 40.47 Points, Closing At 40,877.98

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 06:18 PM

PSX loses 40.47 points, closing at 40,877.98

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 40.47 points on Tuesday, showing a negative change of 0.10 per cent, closing at 40,877.98 points against 40,918.45 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 40.47 points on Tuesday, showing a negative change of 0.10 per cent, closing at 40,877.98 points against 40,918.45 points the previous day.

A total of 142,804,015 shares were traded during the day as compared to 195,477,553 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 4.177 billion against Rs. 5.007 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 146 of them recorded gains and 165 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 6,046,419 shares at Rs.1.22 per share; Cnergyico PK with 4,848,036 shares at Rs.3.73 per share and Unity Food Ltd with 4,691,640 shares at Rs.14.12 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.200.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8000.00, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with an Rs.66.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.5181.00.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.104.10 per share closing at Rs.1283.90; followed by Sapphire Fiber with Rs.71.70 decline to close at Rs.888.18.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Italian Court Decides to Extradite Russia's Artem ..

Italian Court Decides to Extradite Russia's Artem Uss to US - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Office Asks US For Additional Arms, Am ..

Zelenskyy's Office Asks US For Additional Arms, Ammunition

8 minutes ago
 Canada to Invest $1Bln in Refurbishing Training Ba ..

Canada to Invest $1Bln in Refurbishing Training Base of a Special Operation Unit ..

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon digitization of education, ..

4 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi stresses open-door policy b ..

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses open-door policy by government officials for pub ..

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programm ..

Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programme 2023-2024

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.