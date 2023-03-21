PSX loses 40.47 points, closing at 40,877.98

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 40.47 points on Tuesday, showing a negative change of 0.10 per cent, closing at 40,877.98 points against 40,918.45 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 40.47 points on Tuesday, showing a negative change of 0.10 per cent, closing at 40,877.98 points against 40,918.45 points the previous day.

A total of 142,804,015 shares were traded during the day as compared to 195,477,553 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 4.177 billion against Rs. 5.007 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 146 of them recorded gains and 165 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 6,046,419 shares at Rs.1.22 per share; Cnergyico PK with 4,848,036 shares at Rs.3.73 per share and Unity Food Ltd with 4,691,640 shares at Rs.14.12 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.200.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8000.00, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with an Rs.66.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.5181.00.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.104.10 per share closing at Rs.1283.90; followed by Sapphire Fiber with Rs.71.70 decline to close at Rs.888.18.