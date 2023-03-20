UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 411 Points, Closing At 40,918.45

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PSX loses 411 points, closing at 40,918.45

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) declined by 411.50 points on Monday, showing a negative change of one per cent, closing at 40,918.45 points against 41,329.95 points the previous day.

A total of 195,477,553 shares were traded during the day as compared to 172,605,637 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 5.007 billion against Rs. 8.019 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 330 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 131 of them recorded gains and 178 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Unity food Ltd with 25,054,065 shares at Rs.14.16 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 16,643,395 shares at Rs.1.21 per share and Fauji Foods Ltd with 15,140,985 shares at Rs.6.07 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.56.00 per share price, closing at Rs.18,256.00, whereas the runner-up was Premium Tex with an Rs.31.28 rise in its per share price to Rs.448.35.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.112.00 per share closing at Rs.1,388.00; followed by Sapphire Tex. with Rs.85.47 decline to close at Rs.1054.26.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Fauji Foods Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

20 minutes ago
 United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamaba ..

United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamabad

34 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.