PSX loses 412.49 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 412.49 points on Monday, showing a negative change of 0.98 percent, closing at 41,829.49 points against 42,241.98 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 412.49 points on Monday, showing a negative change of 0.98 percent, closing at 41,829.49 points against 42,241.98 points the previous day.

A total of 179,050,431 shares were traded during the day as compared to 178,164,179 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.761 billion against Rs 5.768 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 365 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 92 of them recorded gains and 247 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 20,924,808 shares at Rs 1.20 per share,TPL Properties with 19,753,354 shares at Rs 13.30 per share, and Pak Refinery with 11,367,786 shares at Rs 14.16 per share.

Bhanero Tex. witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 56.50 per share price, closing at Rs 1200.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Tobacco with a Rs 30.30 rise in its per share price to Rs 691.00.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 1137.88 per share closing at Rs 20999.62, followed by Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 113.28 decline to close at Rs 5776.72.